The Cottage Grove Village Board has authorized a consultant to begin work on plans and studies for three potential new municipal buildings.
The board voted unanimously at its Nov. 21 meeting to approve FGM Architects to undertake a master planning study for a public library, a phasing and cost analysis for a municipal services campus and a pre-design study for a new EMS station.
All three projects stem from the village’s rapid growth in recent years, as staff have outgrown the current village buildings. The village has also eyed a library for more than 20 years, with community interest in the addition. Consideration of the EMS station comes via a consultant’s recommendation after a study last year of the community’s size and response times.
The projects have been on the board’s to-do list for years, but recent realizations about the village’s borrowing capacity and financial situation have forced board members to reconsider some of their initial plans.
Anrew Mayo, the FGM architect working with the village, brought to the meeting a list of possible services, including the three studies and additional reports and considerations to be factored into them. That “a la carte” menu of design options was requested by the board after previous discussions with Mayo.
In approving the three studies, the village has committed $52,300 to FGM for engineering services, and can choose to expand the scope of those studies or request additional studies as the process moves along.
For the library and EMS projects, approved services include conceptual designs and project budget and scheduling. The municipal services building project will involve revisiting work that FGM did for the village last year to better align with financial constraints.
Further options for the board include additional site concepts and renderings, as well as consideration of other sites for the projects or combining the library and municipal services campus projects.
The library is planned for a site near W Cottage Grove Road, already owned by non-profit group Friends of the Cottage Grove Library. FGM has offered to consider the possibility of using the current village hall building as a temporary library during the municipal services campus project, an option that Mayo called a “stop-gap” for if funds were limited.
“Obviously you can’t necessarily afford everything all at once,” he said. “So maybe you put something into this building for however many years.”
Past cost estimates for the projects have placed the library between $4.7 and $13.5 million, the village campus around $29.1 million and a new EMS station around $6 million, though those price tags are likely to be updated in FGM’s reports.