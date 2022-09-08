Seven years ago, a study showed a small fraction of consumer retail spending by village residents stayed in the village.

The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is looking to update that study and show people interested in owning business here that there’s been progress.

Cottage Grove Map

The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is looking to hire a consultant to help prepare an updated retail leakage study on the village area. The village board agreed to pay for $2,000 of the $4,000 required for the study, with the chamber paying for the other half. The village’s portion of the cost will come from either the planning or economic development professional services budgets.
Cottage Grove Commerce Park
