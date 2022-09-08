{span}{span}The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is looking to hire a consultant to help prepare an updated retail leakage study on the village area. {/span}{/span}The village board agreed to pay for $2,000 of the $4,000 required for the study, with the chamber paying for the other half. The village’s portion of the cost will come from either the planning or economic development professional services budgets.
Seven years ago, a study showed a small fraction of consumer retail spending by village residents stayed in the village.
The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is looking to update that study and show people interested in owning business here that there’s been progress.
On Aug. 15, the village board agreed to pay half of the estimated $4,000 cost of the study, with the money coming from either its planning or economic development professional services budget.
The 2015 study found that Cottage Grove was capturing only 13% of the retail spending generated by its residents, with neighboring municipalities such as Marshall (25%), Deerfield (30%), Stoughton (41%) and Fitchburg (63%) outpacing the village.
The village has had a lot of business growth since then, Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Britt Leach told the board Aug. 15. He added that the new study should show a lower retail leakage rate.
“Since 2015, we have successfully increased our businesses and we continue to see new businesses coming into the village,” Britt Leach said. “The study is a nice resource to show potential businesses who want to come into Cottage Grove to show proof of our growth.”
Most of the sales leaking out of the Cottage Grove area are being absorbed by the larger number and variety of businesses in the Madison area, the 2015 study said.
The previous study also found that Cottage Grove’s business community was meeting existing customer demand in just three of 31 retail, food and beverage sectors, with significant potential in several other industries. This list included automobile dealers, electronics and appliance stores, building material and supplies dealers, grocery stores, clothing stores, full-service restaurants and limited-service eating places, department stores and general merchandise stores.
In an effort to help capture more local spending, the 2015 study explored a variety of strategies to help local retailers. Strategies included more “Buy Local” campaigns, anchor businesses to draw in more consumers, clustering complementary or related retail and services, and “experience shopping,” which includes the creation of shopping areas with restaurants, entertainment and national chain stores.
The study also showed that 70% of all consumer spending is done after 6 p.m., leading to the recommendation that local businesses shift hours of operation to draw in more customers in the evening.
With the $4,000 in funding secured, the chamber is expected to begin its search for a consultant to help with the updated study, which is on track to be completed in 2023.