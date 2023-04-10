In an effort to incentivize the construction of more affordable housing in Cottage Grove, the village board on Monday, April 3 voted to extend the life of a tax increment district by one year.
The move allows the village to raise money that will go towards incentives for affordable housing developers, but it also pushes back by one year a $33.4 million payout from the district that would have lightened property taxes in 2024.
Trustees weighed the decision at their April 3 meeting as a tradeoff between supporting future affordable housing and one-time tax relief for residents during difficult financial times.
“I’m worried that if we close (the district), we’re sacrificing long-term progress for short-term advantage,” trustee Chris Stoa said, before voting for the extension. “We’re not building enough housing.”
Tax incremental districts (TIDs) are a tool used by Wisconsin municipalities to incentivize and fund economic development, by freezing the tax rates it collects in a certain area. As that area develops and property values rise, any taxes on new property value are paid into a fund which can then be used for municipal projects or to repay the city for investments and incentives it offered developers in the district. When the district closes, the remaining funds become available to the village for general use.
The village’s portion of TID 7, which also holds increment taxes for Dane County, the Monona Grove School District and Madison College, is $33.4 million. That amount would allow Cottage Grove to cut its property taxes for one year by about $84 on a $315,000 home, said Greg Johnson of Ehlers, the village’s financial planning consultant.
The potential one-time total tax cut for all jurisdictions in the TID would be around $250 for a $315,000 home, village administrator Matt Giese estimated.
The board voted 4-1 to extend the TID, with trustee Heidi Murphy voting against.
“Just looking at the tax reality that’s likely coming up next year, I think closing (the district) is probably where I’m leaning,” Murphy said before the vote. She cited the Monona Grove School District referendum, which was approved the next day, that will increase property taxes in 2024.
Because the village will still receive the TID funds at a later date, the board’s decision will not change Cottage Grove’s long-term budget plans, Johnson said. The extra funds will be available for the 2025 village budget rather than 2024.
“It just shifts a year. You don’t lose that benefit, it just delays the timing of it,” he told the board.
The move is a first step towards codifying recommendations made in a report from the village’s Housing Task Force, which the board adopted in February. The report highlights that Cottage Grove, like many Dane County communities, has seen rising rents outpace resident incomes in recent years.
One theme in the report is support for construction of “missing middle” housing—a category of buildings that fall on the spectrum between single-family homes and large apartment complexes.
Three-quarters of the funds raised by the TID’s extension will be used to incentivize that type of housing.
For a project to qualify, it must offer between two and eight housing units, and those units must be affordable to those making 80% of the village’s median household income. With “affordable” meaning that no more than 30% of income is spent on housing, and a median income of about $100,000, that means qualifying units must be available for about $2,000 per month or less.
Under the plan approved by the board, the village will waive park improvement fees—about $600 per bedroom—in a residential project. But village staff said the specific way funds were used to incentivize development could be changed in the future.
The other 25% of funds from the extension will go towards sewer improvements that will help clear the way for future housing developments.
Trustee David Peterson, a member of the housing task force, said he was excited about the move and the board’s future work to implement the report’s recommendations, which include changes to village rules around parking spaces, zoning and street width requirements to raise housing density.
“We can move as fast or as slow as we want on the ordinance things,” he said. “But this is a great first step.”