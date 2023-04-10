CG population sign (copy)
Buy Now
By Jacob Swanson

In an effort to incentivize the construction of more affordable housing in Cottage Grove, the village board on Monday, April 3 voted to extend the life of a tax increment district by one year.

The move allows the village to raise money that will go towards incentives for affordable housing developers, but it also pushes back by one year a $33.4 million payout from the district that would have lightened property taxes in 2024.