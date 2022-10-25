The Village of Cottage Grove will likely need to go to referendum to increase its property tax levy limit in the next 5 years, according to conversations among trustees in past weeks.
In a meeting last month, Greg Johnson, the board’s consultant from financial advising company Ehlers, told board members that the village would encounter a tax levy gap by 2026 if it continues with current services.
That revelation is throwing a wrench in the village’s plans for large capital projects in the coming years. Cottage Grove has been planning for a new library, municipal campus, and rescue station.
In his Sept. 26 presentation to the board, Johnson laid out four possible scenarios for the village as it moves forward. Only one of those scenarios, which included scrapping both the library and municipal campus projects, was recommended by Ehlers.
Costs for the large facilities projects are not yet set in stone, and the board has ordered further review and prioritization of current plans in the wake of Johnson’s presentation.
Three plans for the library, ranging in cost from $4.7 million to $13.5 million have been proposed by the village’s Library Board. A three-phase construction of a new village campus was proposed by architectural consultant FGM with a pricetag of $29.1 million. The emergency services station eyed in the village is expected to cost $6 million between engineering and construction.
Johnson warned that if the village were to take on all of its proposed capital projects, it would need to approach its legal debt capacity in addition to raising levy limits. Even without the large projects, he said, the village could soon come up short of funds.
“Based on existing services, you are expected … to be experiencing a levy limit gap. If you add any service, regardless of what that service is going to be, it’s going to put additional pressure on you,” Johnson told the board.
Under Ehlers recommended scenario, which the board is free to follow or modify as it sees fit, the village would scrap its library and municipal campus projects, and delay $5.9 million in other projects until 2029. Still, Johnson projected, the village would encounter a $1.5 million gap between its levy limit and required revenues in 2027.
In its Oct. 3, the board voted to delay action on updating its financial management plan, citing the need for more clarity on its prioritization and pricing options for the capital projects. The next board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.