The Cottage Grove Village Board gave its final approval last week to sell a Landmark Drive parcel to One Community Bank for a new branch of the bank.
Trustees voted unanimously on March 20 to authorize village administrator Matt Giese to sign closing documents on the sale, one of the final steps before construction on the bank can begin.
Previously approved plans for the bank lay out a 6,000 square-foot building located at 1565 Landmark Dr., between Commerce Parkway and Limestone Pass. The plans include drive-through lanes for a teller window and remote interactive teller machines.
The bank expects to have six to 15 employees and roughly 50 visitors per day, according to a presentation from OPN Architects, which designed the site, to the board. The remote teller machines will be available 24/7.
One Community Bank is a regional chain with 10 locations in Southern Wisconsin. It began in Oregon, Wis., and merged with McFarland State Bank in 2020.
At a February meeting, the board voted to approve a development agreement with the bank, guaranteeing that the new building will add at least $3 million of assessed property value for the village. The deal does not include any tax-increment financing for the project.
Speaking at a January meeting in which the bank’s site plan was approved, One Community Bank President and CEO Steve Peotter did not specify a timeline for construction, but assured board members an invitation to the ground-breaking event.
The only remaining administrative hurdle is to acquire a building permit from the village.