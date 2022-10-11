Village officials have more than two dozen applicants to choose from as they search for Cottage Grove’s next chief of police.
The new chief will replace Daniel Layber, who is retiring at the end of the year. The village hopes to select one of 30 candidates for the position by early November, spokesperson Gabe Altenbernd said in an email.
The application window for the position closed Sept. 21. Members of the village’s police commission are reviewing applications with help from representatives of GovHRUSA, a consulting firm hired to help with the search. Interviews will begin in the third and fourth weeks of October.
“I am confident that the members of the Police Commission will choose the best person for the job. They are a smart and dedicated group that has the best interests of the community in mind,” Chief Layber said in an email.
Layber is retiring on Dec. 31, after seven years on the job and a 43-year career in law enforcement. He is the department's first chief, leading the force since its creation in 2015.
The starting annual salary range for the position of chief is $105,000 to $122,000, according to a job description provided by the village. The new chief will oversee a team of 15 sworn officers, two civilian employees and a budget of $1.8 million to serve a community of about 7,300.
“The population here in the village is growing rapidly, but with proactive policing, and enlisting the help of the community, we have managed to keep Cottage Grove a safe and prospering community,” Layber said.
The village will make more specific information about final candidates available as the pool is narrowed down, Altenbernd said.