hot COTTAGE GROVE HOME TALENT Cottage Grove home talent eliminated by Sun Prairie By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 15, 2022 Aug 15, 2022 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Cottage Grove infielder Dan Karlin-Kamin takes a swing at a pitch in a Cottage Grove 9-8 loss to Sun Prairie on Sunday, August 14. Ryan Gregory Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cottage Grove home talent season came to an end with a 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Sun Prairie Red Birds in the Eastern Section Semifinal on Sunday, August 14. Vince Schmitz, Taylor Carlson, Pete Strommen and Noah Punzel selected to home talent all-star gamePete Strommen hit a home run in the top of the 10th inning, briefly giving the Firemen an 8-7 lead. Davis Hamilton hit a game-winning two-run double for Sun Prairie in the bottom of the 10th inning. Cottage Grove home talent wraps up regular season with wins against Portage and Poynette; await playoff fateSun Prairie will face DeForest in the Eastern Section Final on Sunday, August 21. Cottage Grove finishes with a record of 9-6. Ryan Gregory of the Sun Prairie Star contributed to this article. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cottage Grove Home Talent csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Chipotle expected to open this winter in Monona Grace Coffee Co. is opening two new locations in McFarland & Cottage Grove Monona Grove boys soccer returns two all-conference players from last season Monona Grove football ready to exceed expectations for upcoming season North Shore Pizza and Subs bringing east coast grub to Monona Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin