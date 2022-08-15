Dan Karlin-Kamin
Cottage Grove infielder Dan Karlin-Kamin takes a swing at a pitch in a Cottage Grove 9-8 loss to Sun Prairie on Sunday, August 14. 

 Ryan Gregory

The Cottage Grove home talent season came to an end with a 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Sun Prairie Red Birds in the Eastern Section Semifinal on Sunday, August 14.

Pete Strommen hit a home run in the top of the 10th inning, briefly giving the Firemen an 8-7 lead. Davis Hamilton hit a game-winning two-run double for Sun Prairie in the bottom of the 10th inning.

