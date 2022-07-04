Cottage Grove home talent lose to Columbus; game against Monona postponed

The Cottage Grove Firemen put a runner in scoring position in five different innings against Columbus.
However, the Firemen could not take advantage, falling 1-0 on Sunday, July 3.
“The offense kind of stalled today. We had a couple of hard-hit balls right to some guys, and it was just one of those days where nothing fell,” said Cottage Grove manager Bob Blakley.
Blakley took the mound for the Firemen, recording two strikeouts in the top of the first inning before the Crawdads put runners on second and third base. A flyout kept the Crawdads off the board.
In the bottom of the first, Pete Strommen hit a one-out double, while Paul Patten moved Strommen to third on a single. However, a pop-out and a strike-out kept the game scoreless.
Jordan Gomez led off the second with a walk, and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Nick Herbig. The Firemen then hit a line-out and a strike-out to leave Gomez stranded at second.
Graham Schroeder-Gasser led off the third with a walk and Strommen hit a single to give Cottage Grove runners at first and second with nobody out.
“Pete has been phenomenal this year for us. There’s not many balls that he doesn’t hit hard, so it’s good to count on him for a couple of hits,” said Blakley.
Patten then hit a lineout right to the Columbus second baseman, who then threw to first to double-up Strommen. With two outs, a Cottage Grove strikeout kept the game in a scoreless gridlock.
Blakley kept Columbus off the board in the top of the fourth, recording a strike-out after a lead-off single. A pop-out turned into a double play after the Columbus first-base runner assumed there were two outs, allowing the Firemen to get the third out.
“I felt good all day, my fastball and curveball were working, it was all around the strike zone. I tried to work quick and tried to make them put it in play, and our defense helped us out,” said Blakley.
In the bottom of the frame, Gomez reached on a walk and moved to second on a two-out single from Ryan Knudtson. Columbus got another strikeout from pitcher Trace Kirchburg to get the Crawdads out of the inning.
Columbus took advantage of runners at second and third with one out in the sixth. A sacrifice fly gave the Crawdads (6-4) their only run of the game.
The best chance for the Firemen (6-4) to tie the game came in the eighth when Jacob Cates walked and Dan Karlin-Kamin hit a single, putting runners on second and first. After a flyout created two outs, Nick Herbig singled to left field.
Taylor Austen, who pinch ran for Cates, was waived around third and attempted to score. The Columbus left fielder threw to the cut-off at third, who then threw home to the catcher. The catcher applied the tag before Austen touched home, keeping the game at 1-0.
“We wanted to try and be aggressive. We tried to make something happen and they made two perfect throws and did what they were supposed to do,” said Blakley. “In this league, you got to make guys make the plays and make them throw the ball because you never know what is going to happen.”
After Blakley pitched a scoreless ninth, the Firemen had one last chance to score a run. Kirchburg continued his dominance on the mound, striking out the Firemen in order to complete the 1-0 win for Columbus. Kirchburg recorded 13 strikeouts in a complete game.
Blakley pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. Cottage Grove’s contest against Monona on Monday, July 4 was postponed. The Firemen will face Marshall (0-8) at Fireman’s Park at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 8.
Columbus 1, Cottage Grove 0
Columbus 000 001 000 — 1 6 0
Cottage Grove 000 000 000 — 0 9 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CG: Blakley (L; 9-6-1-1-6-1); C: Kirchburg (W; 9-9-0-0-13-4).
Leading hitters — CG: Schroeder-Gasser 2x4, Strommen 2x4 (2B), Patten 2x4; C: Turnquist 2x3, Kirchburg 1x4, Kmiec 1x3.