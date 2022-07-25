hot COTTAGE GROVE HOME TALENT Cottage Grove home talent wraps up regular season with wins against Portage and Poynette; await playoff fate By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Cottage Grove pitcher Al Dimming throws a pitch against Poynette on Sunday, July 24. Dimming threw two innings in relief in a Cottage Grove 8-1 win. Calahan Steed Buy Now Cottage Grove third baseman Paul Patten fields a ground ball in a Cottage Grove 8-1 win over Poynette on Sunday, July 24. Calahan Steed Buy Now Cottage Grove catcher Jacob Cates sprints around first base after hitting a single. Calahan Steed Buy Now Cottage Grove second baseman Nick Herbig avoids shortstop Bob Blakley during a double play. Calahan Steed Buy Now Cottage Grove outfielder Graham Schroeder-Gasser rounds third base on Sunday, July 24. Calahan Steed Buy Now Pat Hawker heads to second base on a wild pitch. Calahan Steed Buy Now Jordan Gomez throws a pitch against Poynette on Sunday, July 24. Gomez earned the win with seven innings pitched. Calahan Steed Buy Now Taylor Austen sprints to third base in Cottage Grove's 8-1 win over Poynette on Sunday, July 24. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cottage Grove Home Talent csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Grace Coffee Co. is opening two new locations in McFarland & Cottage Grove Greywolf Partners is considering purchasing an 11-acre lot near McCarthy Park in Cottage Grove Taylor Carlson, Jordan Carlson and Owen Lee hit homers, but Monona home talent falls to DeForest Tyler Dahlhauser and Ty Hoier compete in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game Yahara Solar Project construction underway in Cottage Grove Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin