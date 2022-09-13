October will be an eventful month for Cottage Grove’s public park spaces.
Four parks in the village are in the process of upgrades, which will take steps toward completion before this fall, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Sean Brusegar told the Herald & Independent.
Those include pickleball courts, a skate park, a dog park, a zipline, trails, a pavilion and play equipment. Some amenities will be ready this fall, others will be finished in the spring.
Community Park
Paving for a new trail and four pickleball courts has been completed at Community Park, with a new playground scheduled to be installed in mid-October.
The village has spent $690,000 on designs and construction for the park. Surfacing and striping for the new pickleball courts should occur in early October, weather-permitting.
Red Hawk Park
New amenities including a 400 square foot pavilion, new swingset and a 75-foot zipline will be installed at Red Hawk Park in October.
In addition, the trail connecting that park to Granite Ridge Elementary School will receive new benches and a fishing pier.
Wheels Park
Installation of a new skate park in the northeastern edge of Bakken Park, near Clark St., should begin in the coming weeks.
The $1.1 million project will include a 9,500 square foot skate park as well as a 4,700 square foot pump track for bikes and other wheels. Construction is expected to take about three months, but will likely complete in the spring. Brusegar said temperatures must remain above 28 degrees Farenheit for concrete to be poured.
Dog Park
The new dog park, located behind Authentix apartments on Cottage Grove Road, is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.
A 12.5 acre plot is expected to host two separate areas for canine exercise, as well as mowed trails and a patch of wetlands.