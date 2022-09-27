Just a few weeks after opening their first restaurant together, Adan Reyes and Meggan O’Brien are already having fun.
The new Kozy Nuk Cafe opened on Sept. 7 at 214 W. Cottage Grove Road, in the former home of Sonny’s Cafe. For Reyes and O’Brien, it is a realized dream to run their own business after two lifelong careers in food service.
Reyes, Kozy Nuk’s chef, learned to cook at a truck stop in Edgerton when he was 18 and has spent the last 25 years working at the Koffee Kup in Stoughton.
O’Brien got her first job as a dishwasher at 13 for UW-Whitewater. She went on to culinary school, then worked as a sous chef at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, and has jumped from kitchen to kitchen for years since.
“This (space) came up on Facebook, and we had always joked about owning our own restaurant,” O’Brien said, laughing with Reyes in a window booth. “I called him and said, ‘Get in the truck, we’re going to go buy a restaurant.’”
Now the pair, who are partners in life as well as business, are finding early success with a menu that adds street tacos and beer to a classic cafe menu.
“We didn’t realize when we opened this place that there wasn’t really a lot of competition in town,” O’Brien said. “We didn’t really know what we were up against, but the community looks like they need something like this and everyone’s really excited. We’ve been very fortunate.”
Kozy Nuk is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, but those hours will change as Reyes and O’Brien find their feet.
They plan to start reopening at 4 p.m. on Fridays for a weekly fish fry, beginning Oct. 7. O’Brien said she hopes to eventually be open for Thursday through Sunday nights, once they can hire the requisite staff.
The Cottage Grove Village Board granted the cafe a wine and beer license last week, and O’Brien said she is thinking about applying for a full liquor license next year.
The pair have aimed to let their passion for serving guests define the cafe’s atmosphere and experience by getting to know their customers.
“Sometimes a wave, I think, goes a long way. You never know what a customer is going through,” Reyes said. “They come in, you talk with them, you bring their food out to them, something simple like that could make their day. If it was me, I wish someone would do that for me.”
“These two really care,” O’Brien said, referring to Reyes and his brother Joel, who also works at the restaurant. “All the time, they care.”
The space, moderately sized but intimate, reflects that care with wood paneling, chalkboard menus, and a diner-style bar at the register.
“When I explained to my friend how I wanted her to decorate, I said I wanted it to feel like my grandma’s house. I think we nailed that,” O’Brien said. “I think people thought our name was funny at first. But I do feel like we created exactly what we named it. It’s a cozy nook.”