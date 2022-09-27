Kozy Nuk Cafe
Buy Now

From left, Joel and Adan Reyes and Meggan O'Brien in the Kozy Nuk Cafe, which opened Sept. 7 at 214 W. Cottage Grove Road.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Just a few weeks after opening their first restaurant together, Adan Reyes and Meggan O’Brien are already having fun.

The new Kozy Nuk Cafe opened on Sept. 7 at 214 W. Cottage Grove Road, in the former home of Sonny’s Cafe. For Reyes and O’Brien, it is a realized dream to run their own business after two lifelong careers in food service.

Cottage Grove Area Historical Society holds fall speaker series
Cottage Grove parks improvements getting new amenities this fall and spring, including pickleball, skating, zipline
Cottage Grove’s municipal services building to add solar panels

Tags