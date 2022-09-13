Cottage Grove’s municipal services building is expected to have solar panels installed on its roof by the end of April 2023. The village put out a request for bids from contractors to build solar panels for installation on the building, located at 210 Progress Drive, on July 22, 2022. Only one bid was returned, coming from Full Spectrum Solar of Madison. While the village budgeted $300,000 for the project, Full Spectrum’s bid came in at $239,850.
The village sought out contractors to build solar panels for installation on the building, located at 210 Progress Drive, on July 22. Only one contractor, Full Spectrum Solar of Madison, submitted a bid.
While the village budgeted $300,000 for the project, Full Spectrum’s bid came in at $239,850. Village engineer Josh Straka said at the Aug. 15 village board meeting that Full Spectrum gave a presentation to the village about three years ago about potential options for adding solar to the building.
“We haven’t worked with Full Spectrum before, but we’ve heard of them and they’ve done a lot of stuff in the area,” Josh Straka said. “We feel like they’ll do a good job.”