The village of Cottage Grove will host an open house next week for residents to discuss the facilities studies ordered by the village to review its plans for a public library, a municipal services building and a new emergency services station.
The event will be held at Village Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Residents can arrive at any time to review exhibits, ask questions and provide comments.
The purpose of the information session is to introduce residents to the studies and planning process. No results will be presented at the meeting, Village Administrator Matt Giese wrote in an email. Additional meetings will be held later this year as results are delivered to the village.
In November, the village hired consultant FGM Architects to undertake a master planning study for a library, a phasing and cost analysis for a municipal services campus and a pre-design study for a new EMS station.
The projects have been on the board’s to-do list for years, but recent realizations about the village’s borrowing capacity and financial situation have forced board members to reconsider initial plans.
All three projects stem from Cottage Grove’s rapid growth.
Staff say they are outgrowing the village’s current municipal buildings, and the village has eyed a library for more than 20 years. Consideration of the EMS station comes via a consultant’s recommendation, after a study last year of the community’s size and response times.
In the board’s 2022-2023 priorities list, a village library and staffing and facilities placed first and second respectively. Fire and EMS ranked fifth on a list of 15 issues ranked by board members.
Past cost estimates for the projects have placed the library between $4.7 and $13.5 million, the village campus around $29.1 million and a new EMS station around $6 million, though those price tags are likely to be updated in FGM’s reports.