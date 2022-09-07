The village’s parks and recreation priorities include the construction of an inline hockey rink and open-air shelter at Red Hawk Park, a new 15,000 square foot skate park and pump track at Bakken Park, and four new pickleball courts and a new playground at Community Park. The report also cites ADA improvements and updates to parks and facilities around the village as a key priority.
The Cottage Grove Village Board has identified adding a library to the village in the next 10 years as its top priority during its annual strategic planning process.
The board’s other top priorities include village facilities and staffing, sustainability, parks and recreation, fire and EMS services, and transportation and multi-use paths.
After board members were given the opportunity to rank their top priorities for the village, village administrator Matt Giese presented memos at the Aug. 1 and 15 board meetings highlighting the priority areas, and the board approved its priority list.
Cottage Grove, which currently doesn’t have a public library, created a library planning committee in December 2019, which found that 79% of households surveyed support the building of a library in the village.
Stefan Wahe, the vice president of the library board, asked the village board at its Aug. 1 meeting to allow the library board to continue to look for funding opportunities through fundraising, donations and grants. Wahe also said the library board is researching the costs of a new library with the hope of having preliminary numbers before the village budget is completed later this year.
Since the cost of a new library would be a major cost to the village, city staff is considering expanding the five-year financial management plan outlook to 10 years for major capital projects and borrowing purposes.
In village board member Melissa Ratcliff’s priority rankings, she wrote that a library is critical to a greater sense of community and belonging because it would provide spaces that are open to everybody.
The second-ranked priority, village facilities and staffing, primarily related to working toward implementing the village facility needs assessment, which set goals for future facilities in the village. The main goal from the study was to develop a plan to have most village staff under one roof or in a campus-like setting for cost and space efficiency.
The sustainability priority focused on the implementation of about $350,000 of projects and initiatives that will help the village toward its goal of transitioning village operations to 100% renewable energy sources by 2040.
Proposed projects include a solar installation at the municipal services building, a rain garden and barrel program, and the implementation of BCycle, a public bike sharing company. Village board member Heidi Murphy also wrote that she hopes the village can add more electric vehicle charging stations and plant more trees.
Parks and recreation priorities include the construction of an inline hockey rink and open-air shelter at Red Hawk Park, a new 15,000 square foot skate park and pump track at Bakken Park, and four new pickleball courts and a new playground at Community Park. The report also cites ADA improvements and updates to parks and facilities around the village as a key priority.
The transportation and multi-use paths priority goes right along with parks and recreation, as this section cited the final construction phase of the County Highway N bike path project as a key focus area. The report also says a staff goal is to prioritize walking and bike paths during all future residential plan reviews.
Now that the village priorities are finalized, village staff will update the village’s five-year financial management plan, which is expected to be finalized in September. The plan will include an annual update to the village’s operating and capital budgets, projects to be borrowed for and tax levy planning.
After the financial management plan is published, the annual village budget process will begin. During the budgeting process, which typically lasts from October to December, staff will draft a proposed budget that includes initiatives to address top priority areas.