The Cottage Grove Village Board has identified adding a library to the village in the next 10 years as its top priority during its annual strategic planning process.

Cottage Grove Community Park
The village’s parks and recreation priorities include the construction of an inline hockey rink and open-air shelter at Red Hawk Park, a new 15,000 square foot skate park and pump track at Bakken Park, and four new pickleball courts and a new playground at Community Park. The report also cites ADA improvements and updates to parks and facilities around the village as a key priority.

The board’s other top priorities include village facilities and staffing, sustainability, parks and recreation, fire and EMS services, and transportation and multi-use paths.

