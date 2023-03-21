Cottage Grove is weighing proposals to contract ambulance services from neighboring municipalities, raising the possibility of leaving the Deer-Grove EMS District, of which it has been a member for 45 years.
The village unveiled its options, which include offers from Madison, McFarland and Sun Prairie in addition to staying in the DGEMS district, at a public meeting on March 14. In sometimes-tense conversations with residents and DGEMS responders, officials said the review was to help plan for the future as Cottage Grove grows and EMS costs rise.
“It’s been very, very passionate conversation, and understandably so,” Trustee David Peterson said of the meeting. “But we also have a fiduciary responsibility to do our due diligence … The point of today is just to get reactions, questions, comments. I don’t know what I don’t know. There’s a lot to take in.”
The board is not alone in its predicament, as communities across the county, state and nation have struggled to find new models of EMS service amid rising operational costs and a thinning pool of new first responders. Between 2020 and 2023, Cottage Grove’s annual expenses towards DGEMS nearly doubled from $271,000 to $522,000, according to documents provided by the village.
Cottage Grove has been a member of the Deer-Grove district since its inception in 1978 as a regionalized EMS service. The village and its fellow members, the town of Cottage Grove and the village of Deerfield, each hold two votes on the district’s governing commission and contribute funds based on their total property values.
In December, after a months-long negotiation process, the village board approved an updated intergovernmental agreement with the other members of the commission, set to last until 2044. But just three weeks after approving the new deal, the board notified DGEMS that it was seeking other options.
“Absolutely it was a bit of a surprise,” DGEMS Chief Eric Lang said. “Especially since we had just gone through and negotiated a new agreement.”
Lang said he understood the village’s position in needing to plan for the future, but also that his department was not “as involved as I would have liked to have been in the process” of assembling possible paths forward.
Village staff laid out five potential options for Cottage Grove: one to stay with DGEMS, one each to contract with McFarland and Sun Prairie, and two different options to contract with the City of Madison.
The village presented a table comparing and contrasting the proposals in cost and service level, making projections based on DGEMS data and using estimates provided by the other municipalities in their offers. But DGEMS employees and volunteers, of whom about a dozen attended the meeting, challenged the accuracy of the numbers presented, particularly the estimated response times provided by the other departments.
Village administrator Matt Giese said the numbers were not final or binding to any legal agreement, calling them a “starting point” for deliberations. Lang said that the numbers did not surprise him, but noted the village had not consulted with DGEMS about what its own costs might look like in years to come.
“We’re trying to compare apples to apples here … and today clearly helped us understand that right now we’re not comparing apples to apples,” Village trustee David Peterson said of the numbers after conversations with DGEMS representatives.
According to the village’s presentation, DGEMS falls in the middle of the five options in terms of price, with an estimated combined capital and operating cost of $29.4 million between 2025 and 2044. Sun Prairie’s proposal was cheapest at $23.6 million over the same timeframe.
The proposals from Sun Prairie and McFarland, and one of Madison’s proposals, would require Cottage Grove to construct a new emergency services station in the village, where those department’s ambulances could respond from. Madison’s other proposal would see an ambulance respond from Madison Fire Station 13, about four and a half miles away.
The results of a feasibility study paid for by the village were also presented at the meeting, and found that a parcel on the village’s north side would be suitable for such a station. The consulting firm FGM Architects estimated a construction price of $5 million, which was worked into the costs of the service options that required the station.
DGEMS typically operates one ambulance out of a station on the southern edge of Cottage Grove and a second out of Deerfield. Giese said that if the village sticks with DGEMS, the new station would likely not be needed in the near future.
“In that case, we would probably delay building it. Eventually, our growth might say that we need a third station for DGEMS,” he said. “In that situation we monitor and work it out.”
Lang, in making the case to continue with DGEMS’s service, touted the consistency, community roots and shared governance model of the district.
“The thing that’s missed in those numbers,” Lang said, referring to the village’s table, “is the reliability that we have provided. We have not missed a day in 45 years of service.”
“I’d want to know, if I were on a board, any board, that I would have the ability to have some control over the service,” he went on. “Through a contract, you would lose that.”
The next steps are for the station feasibility study and preliminary service options to be presented and debated by the village board. Those conversations are expected to take place throughout April and May, according to a timeline presented at the meeting.
“We’re just providing information right now. We’re not making a cast to make a change,” Giese said. “This is the village board doing our due diligence … if we’re growing at this rate, are there other providers that could provide an improved level of service or similar for less cost? If the answer is yes, then let’s look at it.”