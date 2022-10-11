The Cottage Grove Fire Department is fundraising to help the family of Nate Walker, a firefighter with the department who passed away last month.
Walker, who was 31, lost a longtime battle with PTSD in late September. He left behind his wife Katie, also a firefighter with CGFD, and their children, ages one and two.
Dedicated to service since his youth, Walker served in the Civil Air Patrol and interned with his local police department as a high school student in DeForest. He was a Marine Corp veteran, having served in Afghanistan, and a former officer for the Wisconsin Capitol Police and the Sun Prairie Police Department.
CGFD has created a fund to aid Walker’s family in the wake of his passing.
Checks made out to “Nate Walker Memorial Fund” can be dropped off at any Bank of Sun Prairie location or mailed to Bank of Sun Prairie, 419 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, WI 53527, where an account for the fund has been created.
Walker was a dedicated husband, father, veteran and firefighter who, those close to him say, never shied away from his battle with PTSD. He often used his own experience to help others who were struggling.
