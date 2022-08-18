220818-hid-news-mesbaapp01.jpg

The Discover Monona app was developed by the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) in coordination with App My Community, a developer that builds customized mobile apps to promote communities. The app, which is available on the App Store and the Google Play Store, was designed to help connect both residents and tourists with the city and local businesses in a single location.

Monona’s new mobile app is designed to help connect both residents and tourists with the city and local businesses.

Discover Monona, which is available for both Mac OS and Android, was released in July by the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) and features eat, shop, play and live sections.

