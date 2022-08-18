The Discover Monona app was developed by the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) in coordination with App My Community, a developer that builds customized mobile apps to promote communities. The app, which is available on the App Store and the Google Play Store, was designed to help connect both residents and tourists with the city and local businesses in a single location.
Discover Monona, which is available for both Mac OS and Android, was released in July by the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) and features eat, shop, play and live sections.
The app eclipsed 100 unique users earlier this week, MESBA executive director Devin Renner told the Herald-Independent. He added that he hopes the app can function as a resource for residents to connect with the community and for the city to connect with residents.
“You can pay your utility bill, get information about trash pickup schedules, connect to the police, all sorts of different things like that directly through the app,” Renner said.
Renner estimated between 450 and 500 local businesses are included on the app, with hours of operation, contact information, a website link and the address available for each. The eat and shop sections feature restaurants and stores, respectively, while the play section includes recreational opportunities in the area and an events page.
“Whether it’s the Memorial Day parade, the Monona Fall Festival or the chili cook-off, we’ll have the ability to include direct information, such as maps, hours and parking,” Renner said. “If people in the community want to get information about events or buy tickets, they can do so directly through the app.”
The live section is perhaps the most expansive part of the app, as it includes a variety of amenities in the area, including banks, utilities, churches, car dealerships, the local farmers market, fitness centers, financial services, legal services, public safety, libraries, the chamber of commerce, local health, pharmacies, pet care, news, real estate and the city-run radio station, WVMO.
Renner said the city also has open access to push notifications to communicate with users of the app in a situation where something pertinent should be relayed to residents, such as road closures, weather alerts or Amber Alerts.
“If the police need to issue a stay-at-home order, if there’s an Amber Alert, if there’s a storm or some road closures, the city can communicate quickly to area residents,” Renner said. “The city will have free access to those services.”
Businesses also have the option to use push notifications, though it will be limited and cost money, Renner said. The city and businesses also can update contact information, hours of operation, post coupons and share social media links.
Money raised from the app will go toward MESBA’s mission of promoting and improving the economic future of the Monona community, Renner said.
Renner said Discover Monona took about two months to create after he heard about the opportunity at a conference for chamber of commerce directors he attended earlier this year. App My Community, which builds “customized mobile apps dedicated to promoting the individual branding and amenities of any type of community,” according to its website, helped develop the app with Renner’s assistance.