Senior forward Eliot Sheahan scored a hat trick in a Monona Grove boys hockey 9-0 win over Stoughton at Hartmeyer Ice Arena on Friday, December 2.

Monona Grove boys hockey returns with experience for upcoming season

Sheahan scored the first MG goal off an assist from sophomore forward Drew Larsen. Junior forward Wyatt Groth then scored off assists from Sheahan and sophomore forward Jace Tourtillot.

Gavin Hablewitz, Eddie Rivera and Isaac Dresen unanimous selections on Badger-Small All-Conference first team; other MG football players honored
Max Weise hits go-ahead three to give Monona Grove boys basketball the win over Edgewood
Monona Grove boys hockey opens season with a win over Baraboo/Portage

Tags