Sheahan scored the first MG goal off an assist from sophomore forward Drew Larsen. Junior forward Wyatt Groth then scored off assists from Sheahan and sophomore forward Jace Tourtillot.
Continuing to score in the first period, Sheahan then scored off an assist from junior defensemen Eli Theiler. Sophomore forward Will O’Rourke scored off an assist from junior defensemen Huntley Williams.
In the second period, junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio scored off an assist from sophomore forward Myles Bible. In the third period, Genschaw scored again off an assist from junior forward Tyson Turner, while Sheahan completed the hat trick with a goal off an assist from senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham.
Junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 13 saves in the win.
Monona Grove is 2-1 on the season.
Muskego 3, Monona Grove 2
A Muskego goal in the second period by Ira Sackerson proved to be the difference in a Monona Grove boys hockey 3-2 loss to the Muskego co-op on Tuesday, November 29 at Wilson Ice Arena.
Junior forward Tyson Turner scored in the first period for Monona Grove off an assist from senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham. Mason Trinkner tied the game for Muskego with a goal in the first period.
Tyler Reinke gave Muskego a 2-1 lead in the second period with a goal. Senior forward Eliot Sheahan tied the game with a goal off an assist from Karns-Bingham. However, Sackerson’s goal at the 5:42 mark in the second period proved to be the difference in the loss.