At the Blackhawk Invite, Ethan Johnson won the 100-yard butterfly in 54.67 seconds, while the Monona Grove boys swim team finished fourth at Fort Atkinson High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Monona Grove boys swim takes second at conference relays

Hayden McGlynn swam second in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:07.10, and also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:05.21. Sam Steenhagen also placed eighth at 1:10.82 in the breaststroke race.

Ethan Warnke stops all shots, Monona Grove boys hockey shuts out DeForest
Monona Grove girls swim breaks three school records at state; 14th in Division 1
Mackenzie Babcock wins conference championship: Monona Grove cross country

Tags