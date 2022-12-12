Hayden McGlynn swam second in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:07.10, and also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:05.21. Sam Steenhagen also placed eighth at 1:10.82 in the breaststroke race.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Danny O’Malley, Hayden McGlynn, Ethan Johnson and Steenhagen finished third at 1:48.64. O’Malley swam sixth in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:58.43, and took sixth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:01.41.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of O’Malley, Thompson, McGlynn and Johnson finished fourth at 3:35.02.
Team scores: Sun Prairie East 420, McFarland 404, Badger Co-op 265, Monona Grove 198, Oregon 182, Fort Atkinson 144, Watertown 133, Baraboo 126, Mount Horeb 117, DeForest 107, Edgewood 40, Jefferson/Cambridge 34.
Milton 89, Monona Grove 76
The Monona Grove boys swim team won seven events in an 89-76 loss to Milton at Milton High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Danny O’Malley, Joey Thompson, Ethan Johnson and Hayden McGlynn finished first at one minute and 49.54 seconds. Johnson scored first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:10.44.
McGlynn swam first in the 100-yard butterfly at 56.55 seconds. Braydon Campbell won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:10.80.
Johnson (5:10.90) and O’Malley (5:46.14) finished first and second respectively in the 500-yard freestyle. McGlynn (1:04.14) and Morris Salzmann (1:07.78) also took first and second in the 100-yard backstroke.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Johnson, Campbell, O’Malley and McGlynn finished first at 3:45.06.
Thompson took second in the 50-yard freestyle at 26.07 seconds. James McAllister finished third in the 100-yard freestyle at 59.71 seconds.
Campbell, Thompson, Blake Cook and Preston Rossing finished third in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:53.66. Campbell scored second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.69.