Gavin Hablewitz
Junior running back Gavin Hablewitz scores a touchdown against Madison La Follette. Hablewitz was a unanimous selection on the Badger-Small All-Conference first team. 

The Monona Grove football team was recognized by the Badger-Small Conference with 15 players getting named to 17 positions on the all-conference team.

“There’s a lot of other guys around those players that also contribute to the honor,” said Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith. “Even guys that weren’t recognized or were recognized as honorable mention, those first teams guys, without the guys around them, the guys prepping on the scout team every week, guys that weren’t even starters, it really does come down to everybody rallying around each other and being a great teammate.”

Eddie Rivera
Senior defensive back Eddie Rivera returns an interception against Fort Atkinson. Rivera was a unanimous selection as a defensive back on the Badger-Small All-Conference team. 
Cal Woerth
Sophomore wide receiver Cal Woerth makes a run against Madison La Follette. Woerth was named to the second team as a wide receiver. 
Brady Voss
Senior quarterback Brady Voss breaks off a touchdown run against Madison La Follette. Voss was named to the all-conference second team. 
Cuinn Larsh
Senior wide receiver Cuinn Larsh starts his route against Fort Atkinson. Larsh was named as an honorable mention. 
Conner Fritz, Dalton Card, Xavier Faison
Seniors Conner Fritz, left, Dalton Card, middle, and Xavier Faison, right, all chase down a Mount Horeb running back. All three players were named to the Badger-East All-Conference team. 
Tyler Magestro
Senior linebacker Tyler Magestro wraps up a Mount Horeb player. Magestro was named as a second team all-conference linebacker. 
Kyan Kratochwill
Senior linebacker Kyan Kratochwill attempts to bring down the Madison La Follette quarterback. Kratochwill was named to the Badger-Small All-Conference team as an honorable mention on defense. 
Chase Yinko
Sophomore running back Chase Yinko was named as an honorable mention on the Badger-East All-Conference defense. 

