The Monona Grove football team was recognized by the Badger-Small Conference with 15 players getting named to 17 positions on the all-conference team.
“There’s a lot of other guys around those players that also contribute to the honor,” said Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith. “Even guys that weren’t recognized or were recognized as honorable mention, those first teams guys, without the guys around them, the guys prepping on the scout team every week, guys that weren’t even starters, it really does come down to everybody rallying around each other and being a great teammate.”
“Then individual guys can have those individual successes, and if you don’t have those other guys around you, nobody has those individual successes,” Beckwith added.
After dislocating his elbow in the first game of the season, senior offensive lineman Issac Dresen battled his way through the season, being named as a unanimous selection on the first team offense.
“You quickly realize how important the center position is, especially when we handle everything out of the shotgun, and just having him there at center sets the stage for everything,” said Beckwith.
Junior running back Gavin Hablewitz was also a unanimous selection on the first team offense. Hablewitz led the conference with 1,004 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Hablewitz rushed for over 200 yards in wins over Madison La Follette and Fort Atkinson.
“His work ethic on the practice field is always 100 percent, his offseason was very good and he hadn’t played running back for a couple of years, and for him to come back in and embrace that role and grow in that role, every week he got better and better,” said Beckwith.
Senior defensive back Eddie Rivera was also a unanimous selection on the first team defense. Rivera picked off four passes, returned a punt for a touchdown and recorded 20 tackles.
“We said someday that if you keep working hard, he could be a first team guy and so he was rewarded with a first team unanimous decision,” said Beckwith.
Sophomore wide receiver Cal Woerth led the team with 28 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns, getting named to the second team offense. Senior quarterback Brady Voss was also named to the second team offense, throwing for 849 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for 256 yards and five touchdowns.
Senior offensive lineman Deandre Lemon was also named to the second team offense. Lemon was also an honorable mention on the defensive line after recording 26 tackles, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
Senior wide receiver Cuinn Larsh was named as an honorable mention on offense with 10 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown. Also getting named as honorable mention on offense was sophomore offensive lineman Max Sisler and junior tight end Isaiah Erb. Erb caught 12 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Senior linebackers Dalton Card and Tyler Magestro were both named to the second team all-conference defense. Magestro led the team with 84 total tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for a loss, while Card had 57 tackles, recorded a sack and recovered two fumbles.
“Those two guys are both really good football players that showed great leadership and always knew what they were doing,” said Beckwith.
Erb also took second team honors on defense as a defensive lineman, recording 17 tackles, five sacks and recovered a fumble.
In his first season playing football, senior defensive lineman Xavier Faison took second team honors. Faison recorded two sacks, forced two fumbles and had 25 total tackles.
“He enjoyed being a part of the team, he enjoyed being around his teammates and he loved being coached up,” said Beckwith.
Senior defensive back Conner Fritz earned second team honors with 63 total tackles, recorded an interception, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble as well.
Senior linebacker Kyan Kratochwill and sophomore linebacker Chase Yinko both earned honorable mentions on defense. Kratochwill had 30 tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble, while Yinko had 46 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.