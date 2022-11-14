Monona Grove junior running back Gavin Hablewitz was named to the All-Region team by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Gavin Hablewitz, Eddie Rivera and Isaac Dresen unanimous selections on Badger-Small All-Conference first team; other MG football players honored
Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette

Hablewitz, a unanimous selection on the Badger-Small All-Conference first team offense, recorded 1,004 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Hablewitz rushed for an average of 100 yards per game.

Tags