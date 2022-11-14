hot Gavin Hablewitz named to all-region team by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 14, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove junior running back Gavin Hablewitz was named to the All-Region team by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Gavin Hablewitz, Eddie Rivera and Isaac Dresen unanimous selections on Badger-Small All-Conference first team; other MG football players honored Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La FolletteHablewitz, a unanimous selection on the Badger-Small All-Conference first team offense, recorded 1,004 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Hablewitz rushed for an average of 100 yards per game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Football csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Brooke Ellingson named by Monona Grove High School as its female athlete of the month Monona Grove girls swim breaks three school records at state; 14th in Division 1 Ratcliff, Cottage Grove Democrat, claims state assembly seat Monona weighing invite to join Madison Metro bus system AJ Hrodey named as Male Athlete of the Month by Monona Grove High School Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin