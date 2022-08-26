After last week’s loss to Sun Prairie East, the Monona Grove football team was itching to get back out on the football field.

Gavin Hablewitz
Junior running back Gavin Hablewitz breaks off a long run in Monona Grove's 50-30 win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, August 25. Hablewitz rushed for 214 yards and scored three touchdowns. 

Led by junior running back Gavin Hablewitz, the Silver Eagles rushed for 353 yards and scored six touchdowns in a 50-30 win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, August 25 at Lussier Stadium.

Adam Shebani
Senior defensive lineman Adam Shebani gets into the backfield to attempt a tackle on a Madison La Follette ball carrier. 
Brady Voss
Senior quarterback Brady Voss takes off on a run in the first half in Monona Grove's 50-30 win. 
Isaiah Erb
Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Erb gets a sack on the Madison La Follette quarterback. The Silver Eagles won 50-30 on Thursday, August 25. 
Xavier Faison
Senior defensive lineman Xavier Faison forces a pressure in Monona Grove's 50-30 win over Madison La Follette. 
Chase Yinko, Tyler Magestro
Seniors Chase Yinko, left, and Tyler Magestro, right, chase down the Madison La Follette quarterback on a fumbled snap. 
Eddie Rivera
Senior defensive back Eddie Rivera runs back a punt return against Madison La Follette. 
Drew Fritz
Senior wide receiver Drew Fritz looks for blocking after catching a screen pass. 
Isaiah Erb touchdown
Max Loeder
Senior linebacker Max Loeder steps out of bounds before diving for the pylon on an interception return. 
Max Sisler and Jacob Bonjour
Senior offensive linemen Max Sisler and Jacob Bonjour clear a lane on a run in a Monona Grove 50-30 win. 

