“It was a good bounce-back game,” said Hablewitz. “Obviously week one was tough, so I’m happy we all played well.”
The Silver Eagles marched down the field on their opening possession, getting to the Lancers’ five-yard line. After two running plays were stopped, an attempted pass was intercepted by Madison La Follette defensive back Makhi Jackson.
Jackson raced upfield before weaving through some blocking, finding daylight and taking the interception back 95 yards for a touchdown. Worse for the Silver Eagles, senior quarterback Brady Voss was also injured on the run back.
After Monona Grove punted on its next offensive possession, the Lancers had an opportunity to extend its 8-0 lead. Instead, junior defensive lineman Isaiah Erb recorded a sack on third down to get the ball back to Monona Grove.
The Silver Eagles drove down the field and scored off a two-yard run from senior running back Chase Yinko, cutting the La Follette lead to 8-6. After the Monona Grove defense forced a punt, the Silver Eagles got the ball back.
Looking to keep the drive going on fourth down, sophomore backup quarterback Cal Woerth threw a pass towards the middle of the field. The ball went right through a La Follette defender’s hands and into the hands of senior wide receiver Eddie Rivera. Hablewitz then scored on a nine-yard touchdown run, giving Monona Grove a 14-8 lead in the first quarter.
“This year is Gavin’s first varsity experience, he didn’t play varsity football last year like a lot of guys on our team, and so the more varsity experience you get, guys start to improve,” said Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith. “Gavin was seeing it really well tonight, and he’s a darn good running back.”
With Voss returning after sitting out a couple of series, the Silver Eagles engineered another touchdown drive right before halftime. Voss faked a handoff, and found Erb all alone in the back of the end zone for a two-yard touchdown with eight seconds left in the half. Sophomore kicker Dom Najacht added the extra point, giving the Silver Eagles a 36-14 lead.
In the third quarter, the Silver Eagles continued to dominate the line of scrimmage, scoring two rushing touchdowns. Voss scored on a 43-yard run after stepping up in the pocket, finding an opening and raced to the pylon for the touchdown. Senior running back Evan Ellefson scored on a six-yard run, putting Monona Grove up 50-14.