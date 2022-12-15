hot LAKE RIPLEY WOMEN'S ORGANIZATION Information on the next Lake Ripley Women's Organization luncheon csteed csteed Author email Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The next luncheon for the Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization is set for January 3 at Cash & Olive's Pub (formerly the Sports Page) in Cambridge.Cards start at 10 am, the $15 pizza and salad buffet is set for noon and more cards follow lunch. Don't forget your book if you wish to join in the book exchange!Contact Julie Clark at (920) 648-2532 if you would like to attend.December 29 is the cancellation deadline. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lake Ripley Women's Organization csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Drive redevelopment gets rezone, awaits TIF deal Michael's, Five Below planned for South Towne Mall in Monona Madeline Hogan signs with University of Wisconsin track and field team Oregon defeats Monona Grove boys basketball The Bloom project brings up affordable housing concerns in Monona Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin