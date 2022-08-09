hot MONONA GROVE BOYS GOLF Jacob Frederickson and Noah Frederickson compete at the Wisconsin Junior Boys Championship By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 9, 2022 Aug 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pair of Monona Grove boys golfers competed at the Wisconsin Junior Boys Championship held from Monday, August 1 to Wednesday, August 3 at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Jacob Frederickson wins the DeForest Regional, Jordan Hibner and Noah Frederickson top-five as Monona Grove boys golf finishes secondJacob Frederickson tied for 40th overall. Frederickson finished 14-over par after shooting three-over par in the first round, two-over par in the second round and shot nine-over par in the last round. Monona Grove girls golf ready to build off successful seasonNoah Frederickson also competed, but did not finish his round. Jordan Hibner earns medalist honors against Milton; Monona Grove boys golf fifth at conferenceThe event was won by William Harned of Nashotah with a score of 207. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona may be $125,000 short in its 2023 budget, raising possibility of increased taxes or reduced services North Shore Pizza and Subs bringing east coast grub to Monona Grace Coffee Co. is opening two new locations in McFarland & Cottage Grove 'Vibrant Hydrant' | Public art project seeks to connect community and art Monona and Cottage Grove home talent both qualify for the playoffs; Braves defeat Marshall and Portage Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Bulletin