A pair of Monona Grove boys golfers competed at the Wisconsin Junior Boys Championship held from Monday, August 1 to Wednesday, August 3 at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Jacob Frederickson tied for 40th overall. Frederickson finished 14-over par after shooting three-over par in the first round, two-over par in the second round and shot nine-over par in the last round.

