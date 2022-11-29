A new project on the north side of the Village of Cottage Grove would house a film studio and equipment showroom for Johnson Health Tech.
The Cottage Grove Village Board last week approved a site plan for the 15,000 square foot single-story office building at 201 Commerce Pkwy., in the Cottage Grove business park.
Johnson Health Tech is a Taiwan-based exercise equipment company that has its North American headquarters in the business park. Among its products are treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes and home gyms, according to its website.
Village Board members reviewed the site plan for the project at their Nov. 21 meeting, after the plan was given the go-ahead by both the Plan Commission and Architectural Review Committee earlier in the month.
The site is owned by Madison-based Avid Real Estate, which had planned last year to construct office and warehouse space there, according to village documents. With those plans no longer being developed, Madison construction company Supreme Structures plans to purchase the plot and lease the proposed building to Johnson Health Tech.
Dan Bertler, owner and president of Supreme Structures, told the board he believed the company had addressed all of the village’s architecture and improvement notes from previous meetings.
Village memos on the project say the building would house a “film studio to create digital content for subscription-based fitness programs” and “a showroom space for fitness equipment.” A proposed second phase of construction would add more parking spaces and a 5,000 square-foot gymnasium for Johnson Health Tech employees.
“I’m going to call it the ‘wow’ statement,” Bertler said of the showroom. “They’ll be bringing people from throughout the world to show off their equipment.”
In a “committee comments” section of one memo, village staff wrote that both Village President John Williams and Architectural Review Committee member Michael Hackel had lauded the project.
Williams said that he was “excited that Johnson Health Tech is expanding in the village,” according to the memo. The board voted unanimously to approve the site plan.
Bertler said that Supreme Structures hopes to finalize a developer’s agreement with the village sometime in December and begin construction on the project’s first phase next spring.