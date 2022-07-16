hot Kailey Adamski competes in Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jul 16, 2022 Jul 16, 2022 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Kailey Adamski catches the ball in the girl's all-star game. Adamski played for the Blue team, which won 4-1 on Saturday, July 16. Calahan Steed Kailey Adamski wrapped up her high school soccer career by playing in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Girls All-Star Game on Saturday, July 16 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.Playing on the South Blue team, Adamski split time in net with Oregon’s Payton Lang. The Blue team won 4-1, and Adamski will attend Edgewood in the fall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today