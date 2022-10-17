hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Katelin Wessley named as Monona Grove's female athlete of the month By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove junior Katelin Wessley was named by Monona Grove High School as its female recipient of its “Athlete of the Month” award for the month of September.Wessley currently swims on the Monona Grove girls swim team. Below are her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.1) Best advice you’ve received from a coach?It’s not about how well you play, It’s about how smart you play.2) Favorite rivalry game?Waunakee Monona Grove girls swim wins eight events in win against Waunakee3) Go to warm-up song?Seven Nation Army4) Favorite subject?Science (Chemistry)5) Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?I want to go into the science field, probably lab work/research. Mya Tweedy eighth at state, medals on the balance beam6) Favorite memory with the school program so far?Any of the home football games. Monona Grove football clinches playoff spot with win against Fort Atkinson7) Favorite meal?Steak with potato skins.8) Best invention in the last 100 years?The internet. Monona Grove gymnastics defeated by Reedsburg; Mya Tweedy takes first in all-around score9) Favorite sports team?The Wisconsin Badgers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Athletics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove football clinches playoff spot with win against Fort Atkinson Nathan Haberli scores a hat trick as Monona Grove boys soccer wins Badger-East Conference championship Brady Voss and Gavin Hablewitz each score three touchdowns; Monona Grove football blows out Portage for win on homecoming City of Monona seeking public input on San Damiano plans Cottage Grove has 30 applicants for police chief opening Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin