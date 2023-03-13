Alder Kathy Thomas, the longest-serving elected official in Monona’s history, died on Sunday, city representatives said.
Thomas had been a key figure in the city for nearly half a century, first elected to the city council in 1979. She served on the council for nearly 37 years in total, according to a city statement.
“Kathy Thomas was an institution in Monona. Her passing leaves a huge void. She was a very effective member of the city council for years and left her mark on almost every aspect of city operations in one way or another,” Mayor Mary O’Connor said in the statement.
“There’s literally nothing in the city that she didn’t touch,” Alder Nancy Moore said of Thomas. “She leaves an amazing legacy.”
While the statement did not specify a cause of death, Mayor O’Connor said that Thomas had been having health issues for the past six months. Thomas was nearing the end of her tenure on the council, as her term is set to end in April and she had decided not to run for re-election.
But even as she planned to take a step back, O’Connor said Thomas had already reached out to her to say which committees she hoped to serve on as a resident.
“I considered her a colleague and a mentor and a friend. She was an amazing person,” O’Connor said.
Memorial plans for Thomas will be announced at a later date, the city said.