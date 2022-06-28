Lake Ripley Country Club women's organization results from June 21

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization 18-hole golfers had a great time forming two-man teams to compete against each other in a best ball competition on Tuesday, June 21.
The first place team consisted of Denise Lind and Marlene Lee. In second place was Pam Reich and Pat Clifford.
Third place went to Charlene Cederberg and Joyce Gehler. There was a tie between three teams for fourth place including Sue Repyak and April Mickelson, Betty Reay and Jan Tremain, and Cindy Hartman and Carol Zimbric.
In the nine-hole group, Marti Tenzer won first place low net and Kristina Purdy was second. In low putts, Gina Eggert was first and there was a tie for second place between Marti Tenzer, Virginia Newcomb, Sue O’Hara, and Kathy Maurer.
First place in Flight Two was Sue Buell, who also took first place in low putts. In second place for Flight Two was Jan Benzinger with low putts going to Marge Stach.
Julie Clark was first in Flight Three low net and Barb Johnson was first in low putts. Sunken approaches for the day went to Jane Spindler on the 11th hole and Sue O’Hara on the 18th hole.
Marlene Lee took first place honors in bridge this week. Following her was Linda Teske in second, Betty Litscher in third, and Sue Repyak in fourth.
Euchre finals include 1) Barb Wendt, 2) Bernadine Christianson, 3) Pat New, and 4) Diane Wilkinson.