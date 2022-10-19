The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization’s first Ladies Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Brock’s Riverwalk, 99 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson.

Lake Ripley Women's Organization crowns net champions; competes in tournament

Euchre and Bridge will begin at 10 am with lunch at noon. Meals will cost $17 or $19 depending on your choice. Cards and dominoes will resume at 1 pm.

Lake Ripley Women's Organization results and future events

Tags