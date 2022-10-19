hot LAKE RIPLEY WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization to hold Ladies Luncheon on November 1st From the Lake Ripley Country Club csteed Author email Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization’s first Ladies Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Brock’s Riverwalk, 99 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson. Lake Ripley Women's Organization crowns net champions; competes in tournamentEuchre and Bridge will begin at 10 am with lunch at noon. Meals will cost $17 or $19 depending on your choice. Cards and dominoes will resume at 1 pm.You must call Charlene Cederburg (608-235-9197) or Betty Reay (608-509-5197) no later than Friday, October 21, to make a reservation. Guests are allowed. Lake Ripley Women's Organization results and future eventsNO CANCELLATIONS OR ADDITIONS WILL BE ALLOWED AFTER OCTOBER 21, and payment will be due November 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lake Ripley Women's Organization csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove football clinches playoff spot with win against Fort Atkinson Braydon Campbell named male athlete of the month by Monona Grove High School Monona Grove girls tennis: Rylee Perkins, Kate Walsh, Eliza Martin and Ava Lee wrap up season at state Cottage Grove’s Kozy Nuk Cafe starts off strong behind kitchen veterans Adan Reyes and Meggan O’Brien Katelin Wessley named as Monona Grove's female athlete of the month Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin