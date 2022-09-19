A Tournament of the Decades was held at Lake Ripley Country Club on Tuesday, September 13.

April Mickelson

April Mickelson won the 18-hole medalist and golden net honors. 

Participants played nine holes of golf. 27 ladies participated from both the nine and 18-hole golfers. Teams were arranged according to the ages of the participants.

Virginia Newcomb and Kristina Purdy

Virginia Newcomb won the golden net and Kristina Purdy was a medalist winner in the nine-hole golfers. 

Tags