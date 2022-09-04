On August 23, both nine and 18-hole golfers enjoyed a round of 6-6-6 golf format for a “Fabulous Vegas” Fun Day.

Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization results

Teams were drawn according to handicap and players shook dice to select a score for three holes. Players had “6” holes that were a drop out scramble, “6” holes of alternate shots, and “6” holes of best ball.

