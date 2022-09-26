With fall quickly approaching, the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization is nearing the end of the formal season.
On Tuesday, September 20th, the 18-hole event was low net, low putts. Gail Holmberg had the lowest net and Jan Tremain had the lowest putts. While there were no birdies this week, Denise Lind had a sunken approach on the 11th hole as did Jan Tremain on 18.
In the nine-hole group there was a four-way tie in Flight One for low net between Sue Adas, Nikki Becker, Virginia Newcomb and Mary Ann Zwaska. Low putts went to Virginia Newcomb, and second low putts to Sue Adas.
Vicki O’Kane took first place for low net in Flight Two and Kristina Purdy took second place. First place low putts in Flight 2 went to both Vicki O’Kane and Jane Spindler. In Flight Three, Marg Stach took first place low net with low putts going to Mary Heynis.
Virginia Newcomb took first place in bridge this week. Second was Bernadine Christiansen and third was Betty Litscher.
Euchre
The last night of Wednesday Night Euchre at Lake Ripley Country Club for this year had 28 Euchre players.
First place with 64 was Cindy Hartman, second place with 62 was Wendy Lehr, third place was a tie with 61 between Ken Dorn and Jim Heideman and in fifth place was Virginia Newcomb with 56. Jim Heideman had the most loners of four.