Each player had an opportunity to replace a high score on each nine with a par, reducing their final score. The top three winners were April Mickelson, Cindy Hartman and Carol Zimbric.
Low putts were April Mickelson and Betty Reay in first place, second was Pat Clifford and third, Gail Holmberg. There were three birdies for the day. Betty Reay had one on 12 and April Mickelson had one on the eighth hole and another on the 12th hole.
April Mickelson also had a sunken approach on 12. Cindy Hartman was on fire sinking two approaches, one on hole two and another on the 14th.
In the nine-hole golfers group, it was Virginia Newcomb who captured first place low net in flight one. Mary Ann Zwaska and Evie Lund tied for second, while Carol Schneider tied with Kathy Maurer for third.
Low putts in flight one was a tie between Virginia Newcomb, Kathy Maurer, June Schuler, Kristina Purdy and Nikki Becker. In second place low putts for flight one was Mary Ann Zwaska and third, Kathy Maurer.
Pat Gahan took low net and low putts in flight two. Chris Gardenier and Mary Heynis were first in flight three with Mary Heynis and Marge Stach tied for low putts. June Schuler was the only birdie on the 12th hole.
The results for the previous 3-week Euchre tournament include: 1) Tie between Virginia Newcomb and Cindy Hartman, 2) Wendy Lehr, 3) Sue Adas, 4) Diane Wilkinson, 5) Bernadine Christiansen, 6) Carol Zimbric, 7) Mary Ann Zwaska, 8) Linda Teske. The bridge tournament started today for the next three weeks.
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization completed their final week of match play on Tuesday, July 26.
For nine-hole match play, flight one had Kathy Maurer in first place, Sue Adas in second, June Schuler in third, and Evie Lund winning the consolation. In flight two, Lora Kautzer took first, Mary Heynis in second and Chris Gardenier in third.
In 18-hole match play, flight one saw Charlene Cederberg in first, Sue Repyak in second, Joyce Gehler in third and April Mickelson taking consolation. In flight two, Pat Clifford took first, Wendy Lehr in second, Marlene Lee in third and Cindy Hartman taking consolation.
The next upcoming event for golfers will be the Medalist/Golden Net tournament which begins next week.
Euchre Night at Lake Ripley Country Club will be Wednesday, August 17 for members and guests. Dinner will be at 5:30 with cards to follow.