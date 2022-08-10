The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization’s play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers on Tuesday, August 2, was a Substitute Par Event.

Celebrating Title IX: Sue Kanable's legacy for Monona Grove girls sports

Each player had an opportunity to replace a high score on each nine with a par, reducing their final score. The top three winners were April Mickelson, Cindy Hartman and Carol Zimbric.

Miracle League begins to finish up second season
Monona and Cottage Grove home talent both qualify for the playoffs; Braves defeat Marshall and Portage
McFarland to Badger Small Conference; Monona Grove to Badger Big for 2023-24 school year
18 hole flight two

Winners of the 18 hole flight two from left to right: Pat Clifford in first, Wendy Lehr in second, Marlene Lee in third and Cindy Hartman taking the consolation.

Tags