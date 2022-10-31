After finishing third in last year’s event, the Monona Grove sophomore took fourth place in a time of 18 minutes and 29.1 seconds at the 2022 Wisconsin State Cross Country Division 1 girls race at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday, October 29.
“It was nice knowing what to expect with the atmosphere and course,” said Babcock. “Going into it last year as a freshman with no expectations, and then this year as a sophomore with one year of high school racing under my belt definitely helped.”
Throughout the race, Babcock ran in the top five, scoring in third place after the first mile and scoring fourth in the next two miles.
“Mackenzie ran as hard as she always does and fought to keep that fourth-place spot,” said Monona Grove girls cross country head coach Corey Livieri. “We continue to be overly proud of her, her accomplishments, and how she stepped up as a pivotal team leader this year.”
After qualifying for state last season, Babcock carried the momentum into this season, winning four races and taking third in this year's sectional race.
“During the current and previous years, I think she maintained the mantra of not taking anything for granted,” said Livieri. “She knows that there are other runners across the state working as hard as she does and tries to prepare for anything.”
“I never take any of these opportunities for granted, and (I'm) just super happy to be able to race at state this past Saturday,” added Babcock.
Junior Sara Mlodick of D.C. Everest won the Division 1 girls race in a time of 18 minutes and 6.6 seconds, while Muskego won the team event.