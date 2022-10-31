Another year, another top-five finish for Mackenzie Babcock at the state cross country meet.

Mackenzie Babcock
Sophomore Mackenzie Babcock finished fourth at the 2022 WIAA State Cross Country Championship in the Division 1 girls race on Saturday, October 29. 
After finishing third in last year’s event, the Monona Grove sophomore took fourth place in a time of 18 minutes and 29.1 seconds at the 2022 Wisconsin State Cross Country Division 1 girls race at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday, October 29.

