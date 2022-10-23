Mackenzie Babcock
Buy Now

Sophomore Mackenzie Babcock qualified for the state cross country meet after posting a third-place finish at the DeForest Sectional on Saturday, October 22. 

After qualifying for the state cross country race as a freshman last year, sophomore Mackenzie Babcock has qualified for the state cross country tournament again.

State Cross Country: Mackenzie Babcock third in D1 girls' race, Spencer Alf 21st in D2 boys' race

Babcock finished third with a time of 19 minutes and 4.60 seconds to individually qualify for state at the DeForest Sectional on Saturday, October 22.

Monona Grove girls cross country wins Jim Newman Invitational; boys 10th
Five runners place top ten for Monona Grove cross country: Boys fifth, girls first
Monona Grove boys soccer clinches regional title with win over Sauk Prairie

Tags