Babcock finished third with a time of 19 minutes and 4.60 seconds to individually qualify for state at the DeForest Sectional on Saturday, October 22.
The Silver Eagles girls team finished fourth with a score of 104 points. Senior Erica Eastman took 12th at 20:15.57, senior Madeline Hogan (20:55.59) ran 25th, junior Riley Zielke (21:05.57) scored 29th and sophomore Toni Kozich (21:27.69) took 35th.
For the boys, freshman Andrew Hrodey took 32nd at 17:48.24. Sophomore Braydon Campbell (18:47.67) ran 46th, sophomore Finnian Sardar (19:22.91) took 56th, junior Blake Cook (19:53.37) scored 65th and senior Xavier Wollermann (20:22.58) finished 67th.
The boys team finished 10th with 266 points. Senior Blake Oleson of Verona won the boys race at 16:11.02.
The boys and girls state cross country championship meet will take place at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday, October 29. The Division 1 girls race will start at 1:20 p.m.
Girls team scores: Waunakee 47, Middleton 67, Madison West 91, Monona Grove 104, DeForest 111, Verona 133, Madison Memorial 199, Madison East 203, Sauk Prairie 235, Baraboo 245, Reedsburg 318, Tomah 332.
Boys team scores: Madison West 48, Middleton 66, Verona 68, DeForest 117, Madison East 142, Madison Memorial 181, Waunakee 191, Baraboo 225, Sauk Prairie 254, Monona Grove 266, Reedsburg 303, Tomah 340.