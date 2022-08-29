Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock led wire-to-wire and crossed the finish in 19 minutes, 28 seconds for her second consecutive girls title at the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown on Saturday. The Silver Eagles also ran away with the team title with 44 points.
Senior Erica Eastman (21:18.42) raced fifth and sophomore Toni Kozich (22:04.95) took eighth. Senior Madeline Hogan ran 13th at 22:25.60, while junior Riley Zielke took 20th at 22.40.88. Junior Aaliyah Rogers (23:12.87) finished 24th and freshman Giselle Lindert Olivencia scored 36th at 23.59.70.
For the boys, freshman Andrew Hrodey took 20th at 18:37.25 and sophomore Finnian Sardar (19:13.14) finished 36th. Junior Adam Gray (19:45.81) ran 48th, senior Trinton Karns-Bingham (20:06.13) placed 56th and junior Nick Pacubas (20:48.11) finished 73rd. Sophomore Braydon Campbell (20:57.65) ran 79th, while junior Blake Cook (21:15.11) took 87th.
Team scores - girls: Monona Grove 44, Verona 62, Watertown Luther Prep 101, Sun Prairie East 103, Stoughton 135, Baraboo 158, Fort Atkinson 168, Watertown 224, Catholic Memorial 236, Milton 265, Johnson Creek 319.
Team scores - boys: Madison West 38, Verona 53, Sun Prairie East 114, Fort Atkinson 164, Watertown Luther Prep 168, Stoughton 168, Monona Grove 188, Waukesha South 206, Baraboo 224, Watertown 246, Catholic Memorial 267, Milton 322, Johnson Creek 376, Chesterton Academy 419.