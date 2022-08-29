Mackenzie Babcock
Buy Now

Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock led wire-to-wire and crossed the finish in 19 minutes, 28 seconds for her second consecutive girls title at the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown on Saturday. The Silver Eagles also ran away with the team title with 44 points.

Sophomore Mackenzie Babcock won the girls race at the Glenn Herold Invitational at Watertown High School on Saturday, August 27.

Monona Grove girls are first at Watertown cross country meet, boys fourth

Babcock finished with a time of 19 minutes and 28.31 seconds, helping the girls team take first place, while the boys placed seventh.

Madeline Hogan and Mackenzie Babcock compete at track nationals; Babcock 18th in mile run, Hogan fourth in heptathlon
Andrew Hrodey
Buy Now

Monona Grove freshman Andrew Hrodey (right) finished 20th in the boys race in 18 minutes, 37 seconds to lead the Silver Eagles at the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown on Saturday.
Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette
Monona Grove girls cross country returns many runners from last year, boys look to find contributors

Tags