Madeline Hogan always wanted to be a Wisconsin Badger.
Both of her parents went to school there, she grew up in Madison and she’s gone to Badger games.
When the Monona Grove senior competed at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon this past summer, the Wisconsin Badgers wanted her to be a Badger as well. A University of Wisconsin track and field coach watched her take fourth in the heptathlon event, and saw the talent that Hogan had.
“He sat me down in his office, and told me he saw my talent and he could make me great, and I felt it in my heart that was the place to go,” said Hogan.
Hogan signed her letter of intent to compete on the University of Wisconsin track and field team. Hogan received a partial scholarship and is looking into the school of business, but is currently undecided on a major.
Hogan has competed at nationals twice, placing second in the event at nationals two years ago. In the heptathlon, heptathletes compete in the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, shot put, 200-meter, long jump, javelin throw and the 800 meter.
Competing in the heptathlon requires a lot of training for Hogan. After running cross country in the fall, Hogan’s training in the winter includes weight lifting and conditioning throughout the week with a rest day on Sundays. When nationals begin in the summer, Hogan trains for three to four hours to work on events.
“There’s a lot of events to perfect, so you need a mentality that lets you move on and go to the next if you had a bad practice,” said Hogan.
While the heptathlon features a lot of events to perfect, Hogan has found success in the high school events she competes in for track and cross country.
Hogan is a two-time state qualifier, placing fourth and setting a school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.17 seconds last spring. At the 2022 state meet, Hogan also placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles and 10th in the high jump.
At the 2021 state meet, Hogan competed in the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles. Hogan also earned second team all-conference for the cross country season this fall.
