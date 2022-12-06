Mark Garry is Cottage Grove’s next Chief of Police.
Garry, a 33-year law enforcement veteran who most recently served as deputy chief in the Pewaukee Police Department, was sworn in as Cottage Grove’s top officer at a Dec. 5 village board meeting.
He will replace Chief Daniel Layber, who has led the department since its creation in 2015.
After his swearing in, Garry thanked his friends and family, many of whom attended the meeting, for their support.
“Thank you so much for selecting me to be your next chief,” Garry said to the board. “The foundation that has been laid here by Chief Layber is wonderful, and I look forward to building upon that.”
The process that led to Garry’s hiring has been underway for nearly a year. The village Police Commission hired staffing consultants GovHR to assist in the search and narrowed down a pool of 30 applicants before extending an offer to Garry.
“We went to a number of different stakeholders within our public safety group, within village staff,” Jeff Stadtmueller, chair of the commission, said. “Ultimately, every party was unanimous in ranking Mark as their top candidate. In that respect, it was a very easy decision and we’re very happy to have him on board.”
Garry, who spent over 30 years as an officer and supervisor in Pewaukee, is a Wisconsin National Guard veteran and a certified EMT. He has a masters degree in organizational and criminal justice leadership from Marian University.
At a November event with the three finalists for the position, Garry told community members he would prioritize building community engagement with the department and that he was excited by Cottage Grove’s combination of small-town charm and economic growth.
Garry’s first day on the job will be Dec. 19, with a short overlap period before Chief Layber officially retires on Dec. 30.
