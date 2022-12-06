Mark Garry headshot

Mark Garry will start his new job as chief of the Cottage Grove Police Department on Dec. 19. Photo courtesy of village staff.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Mark Garry is Cottage Grove’s next Chief of Police.

Garry, a 33-year law enforcement veteran who most recently served as deputy chief in the Pewaukee Police Department, was sworn in as Cottage Grove’s top officer at a Dec. 5 village board meeting.

