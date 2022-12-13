Monona will see another contested race for mayor in the upcoming April election, as incumbent Mary O’Connor and former Alder Kristie Goforth have both announced campaigns for the seat.
O’Connor defeated Goforth in 2021 to claim her current third term as Mayor, and in the past two years she has overseen the city’s purchase of the San Damiano property and planning for a proposed public safety and municipal campus.
“I have guided our city through very challenging times thanks to my common-sense and trusted leadership,” she wrote in a statement announcing her campaign. “In the face of an unprecedented public health emergency and economic fluctuations, I have balanced our budget, decreased our debt, supported sustainable development, preserved our beautiful parks, and worked toward greater equity.”
Goforth served one term as an alder before her first run at the mayor’s office. She is the executive director of the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison and was previously the executive director of the Monona East Side Business Alliance.
Goforth has held a seat on the Dane County Parks Commission since 2020.
“I am a people person, a creative problem solver, a communicator, a community builder, and a great listener. I appreciate healthy dialogue even if that includes conflicting viewpoints,” Goforth wrote in a statement to the Herald-Independent. “I pledge that as Mayor, I will always lead with enthusiasm, positive energy, and 100% dedication. And that no one looking to converse in the gray areas ever feels ignored.”
The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 4 2023.