It wasn’t Max Ethridge’s lifelong dream to become a college basketball coach, but after spending the past several years bouncing around the Midwest, soaking up valuable experience both on the sidelines and behind the scenes, Ethridge has found his calling.
And he’s really just getting started.
Ethridge, a 2014 Monona Grove High School graduate, was hired in June as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Maryville University women’s basketball team, an NCAA Division II program based in St. Louis, Missouri. Head coach Brita Hand hired Ethridge after taking over the Saints in April. Maryville finished 13-14 overall last season with a 9-11 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Before heading to Maryville, Ethridge served as director of basketball operations at Division I Evansville during the 2021-22 season. The Maryville position presented many opportunities, including the chance to work alongside Hand, whom Ethridge has known through the coaching community for about six years.
“When she got hired in the spring, I kind of had (Maryville) on my radar that this could be a spot and a good fit if she ever asked me to be her assistant,” Ethridge said in a phone interview. “I wasn’t really looking to leave my current spot, but I at least was going to entertain some possibilities if it was a good fit.”
Ethridge had been following Maryville from afar, having coached two Saints, CiCi Rindy and Jayda Jansen—from Waunakee and Sun Prairie, respectively—for Wisconsin Academy Basketball, an AAU program. Rindy graduated last spring, while Jansen decided to transfer to the University of Toledo. While only spending one year at Evansville in southern Indiana, Ethridge enjoyed his time there and gained experience at the D-I level.
“I dealt with a lot more of the logistical stuff and I did really enjoy that, but being back in a full coaching role, especially doing recruiting, I think career-wise, it was the good next step to take,” Ethridge said.
Prior to his stint at Evansville, Ethridge served as a graduate assistant at the University of Northwestern Ohio, an NAIA program, for two seasons. About midway through his last season in Ohio, the MG grad was named interim assistant coach—his first taste of coaching at the college level.
“At that level you do everything,” Ethridge said. “There’s no job too big or small at an NAIA school. You’re doing laundry, driving the vans… all the type of stuff a D-I director of ops would do. You’re coaching and recruiting for the junior varsity team, you’re an academic advisor. It’s basically everything other than basketball. The resources are different at that level so you just have to make things work.”
In college, Ethridge served as team manager for both the UW-Green Bay and UW-Madison women’s basketball programs. He graduated from Wisconsin in 2018.
During his AAU days, Ethridge coached three players honored as Wisconsin’s Miss Basketball: Hannah Whitish, McKenna Warnock and Bailey Butler. Ethridge is already using his strong Wisconsin ties to recruit talented players to Maryville.
“If you follow me on Twitter, you’ll know I’m recruiting Wisconsin pretty dang hard,” Ethridge said. “We’ve got two Wisconsin commits in this next class already and we’re working on more. Wisconsin is super underrecruited for Division II with Parkside being the only DII in the state.
With the resources we have available, other than distance (from Wisconsin), we’re in a really nice part of suburban St. Louis, a super high academic school… I think the opportunity to really build something and the chance to play right away is something we’re really pushing to our recruits.”
Ethridge’s coaching journey started a decade ago when he was a team manager for the MG girls’ basketball team. Ethridge had a chance to assist in the day-to-day management of the team, as well as observe head coach Eric Nelson, successful at leading both boys’ and girls’ programs. Decked out in pristine suits for games, Nelson referred to Ethridge as the “best dressed manager in America.” But Ethridge was also a steadfast cheerleader, encouraging friends such as Taylor Nelson, Alexa Kelsey, Kaitlyn Long and Bailey Anderson on the court.
“He was totally into the team and just became incredible in what he wanted to do,” Nelson said in a phone interview. “It’s fun to see him keep growing through the years.”
Versatile and hardworking, Ethridge became team manager during his senior season (2013-14) and jumped into the role with enthusiasm. Nelson said he did a “little bit of everything” from helping the coaches tallying stats. The Silver Eagles were a force in the Badger South Conference during Ethridge’s high school years, chalking up multiple 20-win seasons and deep playoff runs. After heading off to college, Ethridge returned to MG to serve as an assistant coach.
“I’ve always thought that if I ever went to (coach) college, Max would be the type of guy I would want,” Nelson said. “He’s just a tireless worker. Whoever has him now, they’re lucky because he will work and work, but at the same time get along with people. Pretty special guy.”
Ethridge didn’t play basketball in high school, but he was a member of a championship squad.
On the gridiron, he logged time on special teams and as a backup on the Silver Eagles’ 2013 state championship team.
“It’s hard to believe next year it’ll be a decade since that team won state,” Ethridge said.
While not having a basketball playing background might deter some from pursuing a career in coaching, Ethridge simply looked at it as a challenge. And he liked taking on challenges. In high school, Ethridge didn’t see himself pacing the sidelines as a college coach, but knew he wanted to be around hoops.
“That’s how he is, whatever he’s got a passion for he’s going to go 110%,” Nelson said. “Obviously, I love people who have that passion for basketball. I had that vision for him a long time ago that he could do something special with basketball.”
As an assistant at MG and with Wisconsin Academy Basketball under head coach Reggie Williams, Ethridge savored working with athletes and watching them improve year-to-year. His guidance helped several players land scholarships to play in college.
With his first season on the bench at Maryville just weeks away, Ethridge is ready to embrace another challenge with new players, a new coaching staff, new division and another city to get comfortable with. He continues to move up the college coaching ranks, but his heart could lead him back to where it all began, the high school court.
“I could see myself returning to Wisconsin as a head coach at the varsity level in high school,” Ethridge said. “But I know a lot of those positions tend to go to coaches who also teach at that school as well. Unless you coach at a big Power 5 (conference) school, you just don’t get that same atmosphere coaching at the small college level as you do for those big sectional games in high school.”