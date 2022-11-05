Max Ethridge

Max Ethridge helps cut down the net for the UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team after winning the 2015 Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship.

 Green Bay Athletics

It wasn’t Max Ethridge’s lifelong dream to become a college basketball coach, but after spending the past several years bouncing around the Midwest, soaking up valuable experience both on the sidelines and behind the scenes, Ethridge has found his calling.

And he’s really just getting started.

