The Monona Grove boys basketball team has had success playing in one-score games this season.

Johnny Bittner hits pair of free throws to help Monona Grove boys basketball get win over Columbus

With a 47-46 home victory on Friday, Dec. 16 over Mount Horeb, the 10th-ranked team in Division 2, the Silver Eagles have won by one point in three of its first five games.

Max Weise hits go-ahead three to give Monona Grove boys basketball the win over Edgewood
Tyler Dahlhauser named first team all state for spring season
Dave Kinsler retires as Monona Grove hockey coach

Tags