To pull off the upset, the Silver Eagles got a strong performance on defense. Monona Grove held Mount Horeb top-scorer Rocco Richie to just 10 points, and junior Isaiah Erb took a charge with five seconds left to force a turnover with MG holding a 47-46 lead. After MG missed a free throw, Richie missed a half-court shot at the buzzer to give the Silver Eagles the win.
Senior Max Weise recorded a game-high 17 points, while sophomore Deb Lumpkin added eight points. Junior Lucca Svaldi (7), junior Emmett Toijala (6), Erb (5), senior Eddie Rivera (2) and senior Cole Inda (2) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.
Struggling with fouls in the first half against Monroe, the Monona Grove boys basketball team had to make some halftime adjustments.
They sure did work.
The Silver Eagles switched to a 2-3 zone on defense, holding the Cheesemakers scoreless for four minutes. Monona Grove then went on a 17-0 run, pulling away with a 67-53 win over Monroe on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Monroe High School.
Junior Isaiah Erb led the Silver Eagles with 16 points. Senior Max Weise scored 13 points, making three 3’s and going 4-4 from the free-throw line. Senior Eddie Rivera added 10 points with eight being scored in the second half.
Junior Lucca Svaldi (9), senior Johnny Bittner (7), sophomore A.J. Nelson (4), junior Gavin Hablewitz (3), junior Emmett Toijala (2), sophomore Deb Lumpkin (2) and senior Cole Inda (1) also contributed for Monona Grove.