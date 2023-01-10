Andrew McKinney, a Monona Grove School Board member and a regular on regional ballots in recent years, resigned from his board position last month and said he is stepping away from politics.
McKinney had held a seat on the board since 2018, including stints as its president and vice president. Most recently he served as board treasurer. His second term was set to end in April 2024.
His resignation was effective Dec. 7, 2022. The board will decide how to fill the vacancy at its Jan. 11 meeting.
“I’ve done enough,” McKinney said in an interview with the Herald-Independent. “It’s time for new and fresh ideas to come to the board.”
In recent years, McKinney has run numerous campaigns for local, county and state government seats. Most recently he was defeated by Melissa Ratcliff in a race to represent Wisconsin’s 46th Assembly district in the state legislature.
Those aspirations are now on hold, at least for the time being.
“I don’t see myself running for anything else,” McKinney said. “It’s been very clear in this area, who people like and who they want. I did the best I could.”
Part of that decision comes from the toll he said politics had taken on him.
“I’ve come to realize that nothing is nonpartisan, especially in Dane County,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people who were claiming to be friends, and when you choose a party, people disappear on you. I don’t like that. I like to keep my humanity.”
McKinney said he was proud of the time that he spent on the school board and what he and his colleagues were able to accomplish, including navigating the pandemic. He noted that district superintendent Dan Olson was chosen as the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrator’s Superintendent of the Year.
“I love the school board members that I served with,” he said. “We all came with different ideas but we all came together, even when we disagreed. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
He said that his stepping down represented an opportunity to others in the community looking to make a difference, and challenged residents to put themselves forward for the vacancy on the board.
“It’s time for new people to stand up. No more complaining about what politicians or people that are in these positions do,” he said. “It’s your turn now.”
As for himself, McKinney said he was looking for private sector jobs and would focus on his role as senior vice commander of VFW post 7591 in Madison. He also looked forward to spending more time with his children.
“My son, he’s in seventh grade, I’ve been missing a lot of his games,” McKinney said. “I’ve been putting a lot of things ahead of him.”
The Monona Grove School Board will discuss how to fill the vacancy that McKinney leaves at its next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.