The Cottage Grove Village Board will look to fill a vacant position this month after Melissa Ratcliff informed fellow trustees she would resign effective Dec. 16.
Ratcliff, who has served on the board since 2018, was elected Nov. 8 to be the next state representative for District 46 in the Wisconsin Assembly. The district includes Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie.
“My service with all of you on the Cottage Grove Village Board has been one of the great honors of my life,” Ratcliff wrote in an email to fellow Trustees. “I am thankful to our residents for putting their trust in me as one of their Village Trustees. I am grateful for the friendships we have developed during our time working together and as neighbors in this beautiful Village.”
At its Nov. 21 meeting, the board decided to accept public applications for new trustees to fulfill the rest of Ratcliff’s term, which ends April 16, 2024.
Interviews for the position will be conducted by the board at its Dec. 19 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall. There will also be an option to attend virtually.
“To be considered, please submit a letter of interest prior to the start of the meeting. The position will remain open until filled,” Village spokesperson Gabe Altenbernd wrote in an email.