Melissa Ratcliff

Dane County Supervisor and Cottage Grove Village Board member Melissa Ratcliff won the Nov. 8 election against Republican Andrew McKinney.

 Contributed

The Cottage Grove Village Board will look to fill a vacant position this month after Melissa Ratcliff informed fellow trustees she would resign effective Dec. 16.

Ratcliff, who has served on the board since 2018, was elected Nov. 8 to be the next state representative for District 46 in the Wisconsin Assembly. The district includes Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie.

