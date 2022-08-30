hot MONONA GROVE BOYS SOCCER Milo Kohl scores two goals, assists another goal in a Monona Grove boys soccer win against Watertown By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 30, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beginning conference play in the Badger-East, the Monona Grove boys soccer team put the rest of the conference on notice. Monona Grove boys soccer upsets Sun Prairie EastThe Silver Eagles scored three first-half goals in a 4-0 win over the Watertown Goslings on Tuesday, August 30 at Monona Grove High School. Nate Haberli scores two goals in Monona Grove boys soccer win against McFarland; loses to MiddletonMilo Kohl scored in the 16th minute, off an assist from Nathan Haberli. Kohl then assisted Oscar Adame, who scored in the 17th minute. Monona Grove boys soccer returns two all-conference players from last seasonHaberli found the back of the net in the 22nd minute, assisted by Justyn Blair. Kohl scored his second goal in the 59th minute off an assist from Will Femrite. Monona Grove girls tennis defeats MiltonMonona Grove goalkeepers Max Adrians and Ethan Johnson each recorded two saves for the clean sheet.Monona Grove is 2-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette McFarland senior Brooke Punzel organizes donations of baseball, softball equipment Mackenzie Babcock wins girls race at Watertown as the girls team takes first; boys seventh Monona Grove boys soccer upsets Sun Prairie East Monona Grove updated COVID-19 protocols include recommendations for vaccinations, face coverings, hygiene, monitoring Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin