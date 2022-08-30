Beginning conference play in the Badger-East, the Monona Grove boys soccer team put the rest of the conference on notice.

Monona Grove boys soccer upsets Sun Prairie East

The Silver Eagles scored three first-half goals in a 4-0 win over the Watertown Goslings on Tuesday, August 30 at Monona Grove High School.

