A plan to improve accessibility in Monona’s parks identifies more than 200 shortcomings in the Monona Parks system’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Monona City Council unanimously adopted the ADA facility audit and transition plan at its Nov. 21 meeting. The city had been preparing it over the course of this year.
The report includes cost estimates and a prioritization system for charting how the city will address the deficiencies. Many are simple, such as the placement of grab bars or soap dispensers in park restrooms. Some could be more costly to fix, like the lack of accessible routes to park facilities.
“It opens my eyes to just the smallest of things that I wouldn’t have considered,” Alder Teresa Rademacher said at the meeting. “As the city looks to implement the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) plan, I think this is a great move in the right direction.”
The city paid contractor MSA Professional Services about $24,000 to conduct the audit of park facilities.
“It was money well spent,” Parks and Recreation director Jake Anderson told the council. “There’s no way that we could do that internally as staff. It’s going to be a very useful document for us.”
MSA provided cost estimates for its recommended solutions, many of which are negligible but range up to $40,000 to install an accessible route into Frost Woods Beach.
The highest priority improvements will be addressed in the next two years, Anderson told alders.
The ADA, a federal law passed in 1990 and amended in 2008, charts the responsibilities of governments to ensure accessibility in the services and amenities they provide. All public entities are required to conduct self-evaluations like this report, and to have plans to address deficiencies.