The Braves (10-4), the three seed, will travel to DeForest High School to face the Deacons (10-4), the two seed. Cottage Grove (9-5) earned the fourth seed and will face top seed Sun Prairie (10-4) at Fireman’s Park in Marshall. Both games will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.
Kian O’Brien and Kyle McHugh each hit homers in a Monona 15-4 win over Portage (5-9) on Sunday, July 31.
“Kyle showed up in time to enter into the game and in his first at-bat without batting practice he took one deep,” said Monona Braves manager Vince Schmitz.
Briefly trailing 2-0 in the second inning, Casey Seelow hit a sacrifice fly to score Shawn Held. Monona took a 4-2 lead in the third after RBI singles from Owen Lee, Shawn Held and Kaden Alexander.
Taylor Carlson scored a run on a wild pitch, McHugh hit a homer and Jordan Carlson hit an RBI single as the Braves took a 7-4 lead into the eighth.
“We played our baseball, which is putting pressure on the defense, and that helped get us a couple of runs,” said Schmitz.
In the eighth, Held hit an RBI double, McHugh drove in two runs on a double, Casey Seelow hit an RBI single, Mason Coyle doubled in two runs and then O’Brien hit a two-run homer. The game was called after the 10-run mercy rule was reached.
McHugh led the Braves with three RBIs, while Coyle, O’Brien, Jordan Carlson, Held and Seelow recorded two RBIs. Alexander and Lee also drove in a run in the win.
Monona has won six out of its last seven games.
Monona 15, Portage 4
Portage 200 010 10X — 4 10 2
Monona 013 111 08X — 15 16 1
Leading hitters — M: O’Brien 4x6 (HR, 2B), McHugh HR, 2B, Lee 3x4, Held 2x4 (2B); P: George 2 2B, Walker 2x4, Jordahl 2B.
Monona 10, Marshall 0
Sam Lund did not allow a hit in six innings pitched in a Monona home talent 10-0 win over Marshall (0-14) on Friday, July 29 at Ahuska Park.
Kyle McHugh hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning, scoring Taylor Carlson. Singles by Kaden Alexander and Beau Goff scored Casey Seelow and Mason Coyle as the Braves took a 3-0 lead.
In the fourth, Taylor Carlson, Mason Coyle and Kyle McHugh crossed the plate, giving the Braves a 6-0 lead. Taylor Carlson hit a solo home run in the fifth.