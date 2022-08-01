Owen Lee
Monona outfielder Owen Lee scores a run against Portage on Sunday, July 31. Lee recorded an RBI in the Monona 15-4 win. 

The Monona Braves and Cottage Grove Fireman have both qualified for the Home Talent playoffs.

Cottage Grove home talent wraps up regular season with wins against Portage and Poynette; await playoff fate

The Braves (10-4), the three seed, will travel to DeForest High School to face the Deacons (10-4), the two seed. Cottage Grove (9-5) earned the fourth seed and will face top seed Sun Prairie (10-4) at Fireman’s Park in Marshall. Both games will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Taylor Carlson, Jordan Carlson and Owen Lee hit homers, but Monona home talent falls to DeForest
Kian O'Brien
Monona catcher Kian O'Brien digs for home against Portage. 
Casey Seelow
Monona designated hitter Casey Seelow scores a run against Portage. 
Evan Ackerman
Monona outfielder Evan Ackerman begins to swing at a pitch in Monona's 10-0 win over Marshall on Friday, July 29. 
Jordan Carlson
Monona infielder Jordan Carlson gathers a ground ball to throw to first base against Portage. 
Corey Schmidt pitches eight innings, Taylor Carlson hits a home run in a Monona home talent win over Poynette
Cottage Grove home talent loses to Columbus; game against Monona postponed

