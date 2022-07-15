hot HOME TALENT Monona and Cottage Grove home talent have Friday's games postponed By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jul 15, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday’s home talent matchup between the Monona Braves (6-3) and Marshall Firemen (0-9) has been canceled due to weather.The game, scheduled to take place at Murphy-Anthony Field in Monona, was originally a make-up contest from June 5.The matchup between the Cottage Grove Firemen (7-5) and the Portage Skeeters (5-6) was also postponed.No make-up dates have been announced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Home Talent Baseball Cottage Grove Home Talent Baseball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today