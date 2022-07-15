 Skip to main content
HOME TALENT

Monona and Cottage Grove home talent have Friday's games postponed

Friday’s home talent matchup between the Monona Braves (6-3) and Marshall Firemen (0-9) has been canceled due to weather.

The game, scheduled to take place at Murphy-Anthony Field in Monona, was originally a make-up contest from June 5.

The matchup between the Cottage Grove Firemen (7-5) and the Portage Skeeters (5-6) was also postponed.

No make-up dates have been announced.

