Bloom development rendering (2)
A rendering of the proposed Bloom development on Monona Drive, from developer The Neutral Project’s presentation to the City Council.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

The Monona City Council voted Monday, April 3 to approve a financing deal with developers of the $27 million Bloom project on Monona Drive.

The vote had been delayed multiple times for edits to the agreement, made after a new development company, Compass Properties, took over the project from former developer The Neutral Project. Alders voted unanimously to approve the deal at the April 3 meeting, despite four residents speaking against the agreement and the project as a whole.