The Monona City Council voted Monday, April 3 to approve a financing deal with developers of the $27 million Bloom project on Monona Drive.
The vote had been delayed multiple times for edits to the agreement, made after a new development company, Compass Properties, took over the project from former developer The Neutral Project. Alders voted unanimously to approve the deal at the April 3 meeting, despite four residents speaking against the agreement and the project as a whole.
Plans for the Bloom consist of a four-story building with 83 apartment units, 10 townhomes and a 16,000 square-foot commercial space for a BMO Harris Bank. It would be located on the 4600 and 4700 blocks of Monona Drive.
During the project’s initial approval process, developers told the council that they projected monthly rents of $1,250 for studio apartments, $1,795 for one-bedroom units, $2,236 for two-bedrooms, and an average of $3,087 for three-bedrooms, including the townhouse units.
Under the draft agreement, Monona will provide up to $2.97 million in tax increments to the developers throughout the course of construction, according to city attorney William Cole. In return, Compass Properties will ensure that the site is be worth at least $27.2 million by its completion. The developers will also purchase, for $1, a small plot adjacent to the project from the city.
Compass Properties has been involved in the project since the beginning, a representative said at the meeting, and has become the lead developer.
The deal is a pay-as-you-go tax incremental financing deal, meaning that the city will refund a certain amount of taxes from the project’s financial district as it collects them, rather than offering a loan up front. This structure places, rather than most other tax increment agreements, the financial risk of the deal collapsing on the developer, rather than the city.
Residents who spoke against the project expressed concerns about its scale and potential impact on the neighborhood. They also said they were frustrated by the city’s approval process and that they did not feel heard by the council.
One woman, who said she lives down the street from the project site, said the project would “fundamentally change” the character of the neighborhood, which is made up primarily of single family homes. She also argued that planned rent prices for the Bloom were prohibitive and would displace Monona residents.
“We have precious little land to gamble with in Monona,” she said. “I’m not against development and neighborhood improvement, rather I am for inventive design, mixed-income housing and economic forethought.”
Another homeowner in the neighborhood opposed the size of the Bloom and said that the city had not listened to residents’ concerns.
“I don’t feel like I was heard in this process,” he said. “This is going to change our every day. We said that. Everyone else on the block said that. And we were not heard.”
Alder Nancy Moore responded to the criticism of the decision making process, saying she was sorry residents were frustrated but that the city had done its due diligence to involve the public.
”It’s not that we’re not listening or that we haven’t been listening,” she said. “We went way above and beyond what is required for noticing on this project.”
Moore, who chairs the Monona Plan Commission, said that whenever a development comes to the city for review, notices are posted online and in the newspaper, as well as mailed to residences within a certain distance of the proposed project site.
Moore and Mayor Mary O’Connor also emphasized that whether or not the tax agreement was approved, the council had already approved plans for the project.
“I’m sorry people felt like they didn’t know about this,” Moore said. “Because it has been going on for a year and a half.”