The City Council’s vote on a $3 million tax deal for the developers of a planned housing and commercial complex on Monona Drive has been postponed and the agreement is being revised, Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said.
The Bloom, a mixed-use project featuring 83 apartment units, 10 townhomes and a 16,000 square-foot commercial space for a BMO Harris Bank, is being planned for the 4600 and 4700 blocks of Monona Drive.
Alders were set to vote on a deal with The Neutral Project, the developer behind the Bloom, at their Feb. 20 meeting. They had reviewed the terms at a Feb. 6 meeting.
But now the deal is going back to the city’s Community Development Authority (CDA) for revisions, Mayor O’Connor wrote in an email. She did not specify what the revisions were.
The CDA acts as the city’s agent in many housing and development projects and negotiations, including for tax-increment financing deals like the Bloom agreement.
Under the draft agreement reviewed on Feb. 6, Monona would provide up to $2.97 million in tax increments to the developers throughout the course of construction, according to city attorney William Cole. In return, The Neutral Project would ensure that the site would be worth at least $27.2 million by its completion, which must be before Feb. 1, 2026. The developers would also purchase a small plot adjacent to the project for $1 from the city.
The deal is a pay-as-you-go tax incremental financing deal, meaning that the city refunds a certain amount of taxes from the project’s financial district as it collects them, rather than offering a loan up front. This structure places the financial risk of the deal collapsing on the developer, rather than the city.
Mayor O’Connor said that revised agreement would likely return to the city council at its March 6 meeting.
